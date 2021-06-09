‘MeatEater’ audiobook will be a collection of close calls

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing like a terrifying encounter with a brown bear on the island of Afognak, Alaska, to inspire an audiobook project featuring “MeatEater” host Steven Rinella. “It could have turned out very, very badly,” Rinella told The Associated Press. “I became focused on the idea of close calls.” The audio original “MeatEater’s Campfire Stories: Close Calls” will be published July 20 by Penguin Random House Audio. The publisher said Wednesday that the book will tell of everything from avalanches to underwater caves and an armed cartel. Commentators will include “MeatEater” crew members and hunting and fishing guides.