Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack

The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system. Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s U.S. division confirmed that it paid the ransom. JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment. It said it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated. The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months.