McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has handily won his party’s nomination in his quest for a return to the governor’s mansion in Virginia. That sets up what’s expected to be a hotly contested general election against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, who is a wealthy businessman and political newcomer. In his victory speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe made the case that Youngkin is too conservative for a state that’s long been trending blue. Youngkin shot back, describing Virginia as a state that over the past two Democratic governorships has become less safe, more expensive and short on economic opportunities.