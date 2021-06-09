LA deputy accused of destroying evidence of 2019 assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with deleting video evidence that prosecutors say showed her assaulting a man during an arrest two years ago. The 27-year-old deputy faces felony charges including concealing evidence as a peace officer and assault. She is accused of assaulting the man while he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle in the city of Lancaster on July 30, 2019. A family member of the man recorded some of the incident on a cell phone. Prosecutors allege Bell deleted the video from the phone. It wasn’t known Wednesday if Bell has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.