Gucci digitally outfits Gen-Z in metaverse foray with Roblox

MILAN (AP) — Anyone whose virtual alter ego is wandering around the Roblox online game platform these days might run into other avatars sporting Gucci handbags, sunglasses or hats. The digital-only items were part of a limited Gucci collection for Roblox and a step by the Italian fashion house into an expanding space where many of its youngest admirers already are at home. Players in the metaverse where virtual worlds, augmented reality and the internet meet say the fashion collaboration represents a new era in which smart product placement meets the desire of consumers to express their personalities in the virtual world just like they would in real life.