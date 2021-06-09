Greece taps markets for 4th time in 2021, raises 2.5bn euros

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) after reopening a 10-year bond auction, authorities said, with demand reportedly more than 10 times the received amount. It was the fourth time Greece has tapped the markets this year. Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the yield at the latest auction was close to 0.9%. The bond was first issued in late January. The center-right government is hoping to take advantage of low interest rates to improve the country’s long-term debt sustainability after three successive international bailouts ended in 2018.