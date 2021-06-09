Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal investigation has determined that the decision to clear racial justice protesters from an area in front of the White House last summer wasn’t influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s plans to stage a Bible-toting photo opportunity at that spot. A report by the Interior Department’s inspector general concludes that the protesters were cleared by U.S. Park Police so new fencing could be installed. Soon after the protesters were forced out, Trump walked across Lafayette Park amid the lingering scent of pepper spray and delivered a short speech while holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church.