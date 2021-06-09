Eying deal, GM softens on tough standards for car pollution

DETROIT (AP) — The nation’s largest automaker says it can support greenhouse gas emissions limits that other car manufacturers negotiated with California — if they are achieved mostly by promoting sales of fully electric vehicles. It is a new stance for General Motors, which had supported the Trump administration’s efforts to end California’s ability to set its own limits. The shift brings GM closer to the 2019 California deal signed onto by five other automakers, offering hope for a breakthrough on an industrywide deal. But GM’s proposal of an accelerated transition to electric vehicles falls short of more strict emissions reductions for gas-powered vehicles being urged by a top Senate Democrat.