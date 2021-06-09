EU court annuls approval of aid for German airline Condor

BERLIN (AP) — A top European Union court has annulled the EU’s approval of 550 million euros ($670 million) in state aid for German airline Condor. It backed a challenge by budget carrier Ryanair but suspended the application of the ruling because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision by the General Court was in many ways similar to rulings last month in which it annulled EU approval of 3.4 billion euros in state aid for the Netherlands’ KLM and a potential total of 1.2 billion euros for Portugal’s TAP. The Luxembourg-based General Court said Wednesday that the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, had to come up with a more complete reasoning for the support.