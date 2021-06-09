Coast Guard: Capsized lift boat cracking as salvage planned

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the offshore service vessel that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico in a deadly April disaster will have to be brought ashore in sections. A Coast Guard news release said Wednesday that the Seacor Power has rotated in the spot where it partially sank off Louisiana’s coast. And cracking indicates its structural integrity is compromised. Salvage efforts will include the use of a submersible barge that can be maneuvered under larger sections of the vessel. The Coast Guard says largest sections could be removed by the end of June, depending on the weather and other factors. Thirteen workers died as a result of the disaster.