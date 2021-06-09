Censored veteran will get another chance to give speech

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — A retired U.S. Army officer is getting a chance to deliver his speech about freed Black slaves who honored fallen Civil War soldiers. The American Legion Department of Ohio says it has invited retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter to speak next week at an event hosted by the organization. Kemter was speaking at a Memorial Day event hosted by a local American Legion post in northeastern Ohio when his microphone was turned off as he talked. Two of the event’s organizers later resigned under pressure after Ohio American Legion officials said the decision to censor the speech was premeditated and planned.