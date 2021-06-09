World shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after China reported a big jump in factory gate prices at a time when inflation is a top investor concern. Shares fell London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in Paris and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged higher. China’s producer price index, which measures prices of raw goods and services, jumped 9% from a year earlier in May, the fastest increase since 2008 and above analysts’ forecasts. Economists said that higher prices for oil and other commodities and manufacturing components such as semiconductors were the main factor behind the jump in producer prices. Consumer prices rose a more modest 1.3%.