Archaeologists dig hilltop over Plymouth Rock one last time

BOSTON (AP) — Archaeologists are excavating a grassy hilltop overlooking iconic Plymouth Rock one last time before a historical park is built on the site. A 20-member team with the University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Fiske Center for Archaeological Research started digging this week on Cole’s Hill. The National Historic Landmark site is perched above the harbor where the Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth in 1620, is moored. Experts want to make sure no important artifacts are covered up when construction begins on a complex commemorating the Pilgrims and the Indigenous people who once called the area home.