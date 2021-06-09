AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas bar association has opened an investigation into whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct. After Paxton, a Republican, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in December to block Joe Biden’s victory, a Democratic Party activist filed a complaint with the bar association calling the case frivolous. The bar initially declined to investigate, but a tribunal overturned that decision late last month. The investigation is another liability for Paxton, who is facing a years-old criminal case, a newer, separate FBI investigation, and a Republican primary opponent who is seeking to make electoral hay.