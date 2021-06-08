Virginia city council votes to remove Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials in a Virginia city have voted unanimously to remove two statues of Confederate generals, including one that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. News outlets report that the Charlottesville City Council’s vote came late Monday after more than 50 people spoke during a virtual meeting. Most were in favor of removal. The statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson won’t be removed immediately. The state requires a 30-day window for the city to offer the monuments to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield.