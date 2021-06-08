US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April as the U.S. economy reopens at break-neck speed. Openings were up 12% from 8.3 million in March. But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a Labor Department report out Tuesday, suggesting that job vacancies are opening faster than companies can fill them. Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings. The number of Americans quitting their job rose 11% to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.