Takeaways: Senate report on ‘absolutely brutal’ Jan. 6 siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate report examining security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol blames missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy for the deadly siege. It does not fault former President Donald Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat just before hundreds of them stormed the building. The bipartisan report from two Senate committees, released Tuesday, makes 20 recommendations for immediate security changes. It also provides new details about the violence of the day. Senate investigators collected statements from more than 50 police officers who fought the insurrectionists in hand-to-hand combat.