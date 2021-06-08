Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage

LONDON (AP) — Numerous websites went offline briefly after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and there were still reports of sporadic disruptions after the company patched the problem an hour later. Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached. San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said about an hour later that the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied.