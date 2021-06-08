Security forces fire on Afghan protesters in NE, killing 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Security forces have opened fire on dozens of demonstrators in northeastern Afghanistan demanding clean tap water and electricity, killing three and injuring 42 others. Some 200 people rallied in the city of Faizabad outside the offices of the governor of Badakhshan province demanding clean drinking water, the immediate inauguration of a new power plant and an end to insecurity in the province. Protester Sebghatullah Andeshmand told The Associated Press the demonstrators wanted Gov. Mohammad Zakarya Sawda, to respond to their demands but that guards at his office building fired on them with live rounds. Provincial hospital medical director Shafiqullah Hamdard said three people were killed and 42 others were injured.