Security Council backs Guterres for second term as UN chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has given its unanimous backing to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second term, assuring his election as the next U.N. chief by the General Assembly, most likely on June 18. The 15 council members adopted a brief resolution by acclamation and approved a communique at a brief private meeting Tuesday endorsing Guterres — the only candidate — to be the world’s top diplomat for another five years starting Jan. 1. Estonia’s U.N. Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current council president, said “he has proven worthy of the post already.” and “he’s a bridge builder.”