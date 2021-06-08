ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found. An anonymous source delivered to ProPublica reams of Internal Revenue Service data on the country’s wealthiest people, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg. ProPublica compared the tax data it received with information available from other sources. Using perfectly legal tax strategies, many of the uber-rich are able to whittle their federal tax bills down to nothing or close to it.