Peruvians wait to learn who will be president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvians are still waiting to learn who will become their president next month as votes from Sunday’s runoff election are being counted and the tiny difference between the two polarizing populist candidates has narrowed. Elections results released Tuesday showed that with 97% of ballots tallied, leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.2% of the vote. Conservative Keiko Fujimori had 49.7%. The difference between the candidates was roughly 77,800 votes. Peru’s elections agency, the National Office of Electoral Processes, is still counting votes cast in remote rural areas and abroad. Fujimori is a former congresswoman and daughter of an impresioned ex-president. Castillo is a rural teacher-turned-political novice.