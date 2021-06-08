On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eager to reassert the United States on the world stage as he embarks on the first overseas trip of his term.

He hopes to steady European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor and push democracy as the only bulwark to rising forces of authoritarianism.

The trip will be far more about messaging than specific actions or deals.

Biden's priority is to convince the world that his administration is not just a fleeting shift in the trajectory of an American foreign policy that many allies feared had irrevocably drifted toward a more transactional outlook under former President Donald Trump.

Biden departs Wednesday for the United Kingdom.