Nicaragua arrests a third potential challenger to Ortega

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s National Police has arrested another potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega, the third opposition pre-candidate for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. Félix Maradiaga was arrested Tuesday after being called to the Attorney General’s Office to provide a statement. He is being investigated for alleged crimes against the government. His arrest follows two last week. Cristiana Chamorro was detained and remains under house arrest. Then Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States, was arrested under a controversial “treason” law passed in December. On Monday, a judge ordered Cruz held for three months while an investigation is carried out.