Mexico bars former cabinet secretary from holding office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has barred former Treasury and Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray from holding public office there for 10 years. The country’s anti-corruption office said Tuesday he failed to accurately report his holdings, income or properties for three years between 2012 and 2016. Videgaray is currently a faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. He is considered the political figure closest to former President Enrique Peña Nieto, in whose 2012-2018 administration he served.