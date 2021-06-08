Mansion once home to Robert E. Lee reopens after overhaul

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia mansion where Robert E. Lee once lived that now overlooks Arlington National Cemetery is open to the public again. A $12 million rehabilitation and reinterpretation includes an increased emphasis on those who were enslaved there. The National Park Service opened Arlington House to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the work began in 2018. It was funded by philanthropist David Rubenstein, who has also donated millions to other historical sites around the D.C. region. The mansion commands an unrivaled view of Washington and the Potomac River. It attracts roughly 650,000 visitors annually.