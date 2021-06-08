Malta customs seizes 740 kg of cocaine hidden among bananas

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The customs department in Malta says it has intercepted 740 kilograms (1,630 pounds) of cocaine in a record-breaking drug seizure for the Mediterranean island nation. Customs Mata says the drugs found Tuesday have an estimated street value of up to 100 million euros and were hidden in a 40-foot refrigerated container carrying 1,080 boxes of bananas. Officials say the container was en route from Ecuador to Slovenia and was selected for screening while transiting through Malta Freeport, an international transshipment hub on Malta’s southeastern tip.