Interior Dept. gauging interest in Gulf of Mexico wind power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration wants to know whether offshore wind companies want to move into the Gulf of Mexico. The Interior Department said Tuesday that an agency overseeing offshore leases will seek requests for interest from companies. The area in question is off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. While the main focus is on wind energy, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says it is also seeking information on other renewable energy technologies. President Joe Biden has said he wants enough wind-generated electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.