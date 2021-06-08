In Mexico, Harris defends against criticism over border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has brushed off questions about her decision not to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of her work to address the spike in migration to the U.S. She says it’s “legitimate” to be concerned about the situation at the border but a simple visit wouldn’t address that. Reporters travelling with Harris on her trip to Guatemala and Mexico asked about the prospect that her decision not to visit the border may be overshadowing her focus on the issues prompting migrants to flee their homes for the U.S. She says you can’t deal with the situation at the border without first addressing the core reasons for migration.