France freezes military ties with Central African Republic

PARIS (AP) — France has suspended military operations with Central African Republic, accusing its government of failing to respect political opposition and failing to stop an anti-French disinformation campaign. French officials said Tuesday that the government is also suspending about 10 million euros ($12.1 million) in budgetary support for CAR. The move comes amid high tensions and diplomatic wrangling over influence in the mineral-rich former French colony. Russia has business interests in the country and also sent military instructors there last year. Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013.