Feinberg tapped as 1st woman to chair NYC transit authority

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Feinberg is poised to become the first woman to chair New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Feinberg’s nomination was announced Tuesday by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Feinberg most recently led NYC Transit, which operates the city’s bus and subway system, during the coronavirus pandemic. She would replace Patrick Foye, the MTA’s current chair and CEO. Foye was named interim president and CEO of Empire State Development, the state’s economic development arm. Janno Lieber, head of the MTA’s construction and development, was appointed to serve as the MTA’s CEO. All three led the MTA through existential challenges brought on by the pandemic.