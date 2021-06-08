Ex-Olympic skater charged with defrauding virus relief fund

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Olympic figure skater has been arrested on charges that he ripped off a program to help struggling small businesses harmed by the coronavirus. Luka Klasinc, a 48-year-old Slovenian man, was arrested Monday and awaited an appearance Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. He is charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Klasinc used false documents to try to get over $1 million in aid. Authorities say he claimed to run an event management company that stages major ice-themed amusement park style events worldwide. A message for comment was left with Klasinc’s lawyer. He finished 26th at the 1992 Winter Olympics.