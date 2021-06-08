Egyptian officials say IS militants abduct 5 people in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials say Islamic State militants have abducted at least five people in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. They say the five were driving to their workplace in the small town of Bir al-Abed on Tuesday when the militants stopped the vehicle and took them to an unknown place. The five include three engineers, a laborer and their driver. They all work at the el-Salam canal project that moves the Nile Delta drainage water to be reused in agriculture in the peninsula. Egypt has been battling militants, now led by the Islamic State group, in the northern part of Sinai for years.