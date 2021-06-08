Displaced Syrians rally against ending cross-border aid

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of displaced people in rebel-held northwest Syria are protesting efforts by Damascus and its allies to end humanitarian aid crossing from Turkey into the impoverished war-ravaged enclave. The U.N. Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries, now reduced from four initial international crossing points to a single border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest, expires July 10. Veto-wielding Russia, Damascus’ close ally, has been pressing for the border crossing’s closure. Moscow insists the Syrian government should control all assistance going into the country — even to areas outside its control. The protest took place Tuesday.