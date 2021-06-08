China’s wandering elephants becoming international stars

BEIJING (AP) — Already famous at home, China’s wandering elephants are now becoming international stars. Major global media are chronicling their more than yearlong, 500-kilometer (300-mile) trek from their home in a wildlife reserve in mountainous southwest Yunnan province to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming. Along the way, they’ve been caught at night trotting down urban streets by security cameras, filmed constantly from the air by more than a dozen drones and followed by those seeking to minimize damage and keep both pachyderms and people out of harm’s way. What exactly motivated them to make the epic journey remains a mystery.