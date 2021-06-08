Britt enters US Senate race to replace Shelby in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Katie Boyd Britt has entered the race for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a Tuesday announcement video, Britt stressed her work for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby and her leadership of a state business group, and promised to put Alabama first. Britt is a former chief of staff for Shelby with deep ties to the state’s business community. She is expected to be a formidable entry into what’s shaping up to be a GOP primary battle. Two Republicans are already in the race: Congressman Mo Brooks and Lynda Blanchard. Brooks is armed with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Blanchard was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.