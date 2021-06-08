Skip to Content

Asian shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

New
11:21 pm AP - National News

Asian shares are mixed after China reported a big jump in factory gate prices at a time when inflation is a top investor concern. Shares fell Wednesday in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai. Gains in big tech companies Tuesday boosted shares on Wall Street, while small-company stocks were lifted by huge gains in “meme” stocks favored by online investors using social media, including Wendy’s and Clover Health. The S&P 500 was flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, rose 10.8% after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly. Treasury yields fell. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content