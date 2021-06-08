World shares mixed as investors await inflation updates

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed, with European indexes mostly higher after a downbeat session in Asia. Benchmarks fell Tuesday in Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in London and Paris. U.S. futures declined. Japan reported that its economy contracted in the January-March quarter a bit less than earlier estimated, by 1% instead of 1.3%. This week, investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month, with both China and the U.S. releasing updates. Oil prices were lower while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.57%.