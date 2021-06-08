Anti-racism icon Adam Goodes rejects Hall of Fame invitation

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Goodes had seen and heard enough when he retired in 2015 as one of the most illustrious Indigenous players in the Australian Football League. Nearly six years later it appears the pain from the verbal and racial abuse he took from spectators and even from a team executive as one of the highest-profile Black players in the top tier of Australian Rules football hasn’t diminished. The now 41-year-old Goodes has declined an offer to be inducted into the AFL’s Hall of Fame. It was his first year of eligibility after playing for the Sydney Swans for 17 seasons.