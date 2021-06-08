3 more federal lawsuits filed over Seacor Power disaster

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Harrowing tales of survival are emerging in lawsuits filed over the capsizing of an offshore oil service vessel in the Gulf of Mexico. The Seacor Power overturned in severe weather on April 13, killing 13 people. Two of the six survivors — Bryan Mires and James Gracien — filed suit Tuesday in federal court in federal court in New Orleans. The documents recount how they escaped from the capsized ship and spent hours in the cold gulf waters before being rescued. The widow of Dylan Daspit also sued in federal court Tuesday. The Seacor Power’s owners are seeking to limit their liability under federal maritime law.