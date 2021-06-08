2 face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple could face a murder charge over a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway. Marcus Eriz and Wynne Lee face arraignment Tuesday, two days after they were arrested in Costa Mesa, near Los Angeles. Orange County prosecutors are considering murder or other charges over the May 21 shooting of Aiden Leos. The boy was killed as his mother drove him to kindergarten. About $500,000 in reward money was offered for information leading to arrests. Authorities say they believe they have the car and gun used in the killing.