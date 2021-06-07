Utah university should ditch ‘Dixie’ name, committee says

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A committee created to consider a name change for a university in Utah voted Monday against weighing options that include the word Dixie. Dixie State University has been studying the impact of changing its name for nearly a year following a national outcry against racial injustice after the death of George Floyd. The University Board of Trustees formed a committee in March to review options for the institution’s name. The committee will reconvene next week to discuss specific names that performed well in focus groups and then choose one to recommend to the university’s Board of Trustees later this month.