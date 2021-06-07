Thais debut locally made AstraZeneca but supplies are tight

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand have begun their much-anticipated mass rollout of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine, but it appears that supplies are falling short of demand from patients who had scheduled vaccinations for this week. Hospitals in various parts of the country have been posting notices for several days that some scheduled appointments would be delayed, raising questions about whether there are sufficient supplies. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed that the vaccines would be delivered as planned. His government has come under fierce criticism for failure to secure timely and sufficient vaccine supplies, especially after a devastating third wave of the coronavirus hit the country in April.