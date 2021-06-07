Stores enlist shoppers to stop bad behavior against workers

NEW YORK (AP) — A dozen retailers including Gap and H&M are collaborating on a campaign this fall to enlist customers to combat bad behavior against retail workers. The campaign is being spearheaded by Open to All and two other groups, and comes as workers face increased harassment as they try to enforce social distancing and mask protocols during the pandemic. Among those who have been the targets of abuse are people of color, those with disabilities and those who identify as LGBTQ. Open to All’s director says the campaign is not asking customers to step in physically to stop altercations, but rather to help de-escalate the situation and show support for workers.