Rick Warren to retire as lead pastor at California church

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Megachurch pastor Rick Warren has announced his retirement after 42 years of leading Saddleback Church in Southern California. A search for his successor will be launched this week. The Orange County Register reported Monday that the 67-year-old Warren shared the news with his congregation on Sunday. Warren said he’ll continue to serve as lead pastor until a successor is in place. He said he’ll then step back into a less “visible position as founding pastor.” There is no timeline for the search. Warren declined to speak about his retirement plans on Monday.