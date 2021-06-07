Parents of 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta sue city

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near the site where Rayshard Brooks had been shot several weeks earlier have filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and others. Secoriea Turner was slain on July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and a friend of her mother. Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson filed the lawsuit Monday. It says city leaders showed negligence in failing to remove armed vigilantes who gathered at the site along with peaceful protesters. The suit says that created a dangerous situation that led to Secoriea’s death.