Kim presents plans to stabilize battered N. Korean economy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented economic plans to senior ruling party officials before an upcoming meeting to review the nation’s efforts to overcome severe hardships amid a prolonged COVID-19 crisis. State media said Kim held his consultations in preparation for a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Committee to discuss state affairs for the year so far. The meeting could take place this week. Kim’s plans were not specified but were described as intending to bring “tangible change” to stabilizing the economy and people’s living conditions. The North Korean economy has been crippled by decades of mismanagement, sanctions and the pandemic. There are no signs North Korea is easing border controls to import industrial and agricultural materials.