Harris to address migration as she meets Guatemalan leader

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris faces a major test of her diplomatic skills when she meets with Guatemala’s president as part of her efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S. from the region.

The meeting with Alejandro Giammattei is set for Monday.

The meeting comes as a senior Biden administration official says the administration is expected to announce new anti-trafficking and smuggling measures and hopes to deliver new anti-corruption measures.

Harris is visiting Guatemala and Mexico as part of her role in dealing diplomatically with the irregular migration to the U.S.

Harris will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday.