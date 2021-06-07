France opens graft probe into Lebanon’s central bank chief

PARIS (AP) — The French national financial prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into the actions of Lebanon’s central bank governor involving potential money laundering. The announcement came from the prosecutor’s office on Monday. This comes months after Switzerland started a probe into possible money laundering and embezzlement at Lebanon’s central bank. The governor who has run Lebanon’s central bank for nearly three decades was for many years the symbol of monetary stability in the tiny country. Things changed in late 2019, when Lebanon plunged into its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.