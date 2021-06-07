Death toll rises after Burkina Faso village attack

GAO, Mali (AP) — Security officials say the death toll from the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso in years has risen to at least 132 people and countless others injured. Jihadis on Friday night launched an assault on civilians in Solhan village in the Sahel’s Yagha province, shooting people and burning down homes and the market. Many injured victims were taken to hospitals in Dori town and the country’s capital, Ouagadougou. Reports show that nearly 800 people have fled to the nearby town of Sebba. The attack is a worrying sign after the West African country had seen a relative calm in recent months following a secret ceasefire between JNIM and the government.